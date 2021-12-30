Mondovi man arrested on Minnesota warrant for armed robbery

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A 19-year-old Mondovi man is in custody after police say he was involved in an armed robbery in Minnesota.

The Mondovi Police Department said Logan Hurt was arrested Wednesday evening in Mondovi on an arrest warrant from Crow Wing County, Minnesota.

Hurt is one of four suspects in an armed robbery that happened in a park in Brainerd, Minn. at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Brainerd Police said a group of people were robbed and that two handguns were used in the robbery, although nobody was hurt. Brainerd Police thought the suspects might be in Mondovi, and after giving the Mondovi Police Department information about the suspect, Mondovi Police along with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Pepin County Sheriff’s Department, West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force and Wis. Department of Criminal Investigation, found Hurt at a house in Mondovi where he was arrested.

During the arrest, police said they found some of the personal items that had been stolen as well as a controlled substance. Hurt didn’t have any weapons on him at the time of the arrest. Hurt knew the people that owned the house he was found at, according to police, and the homeowners were cooperative with police.

According to Mondovi Police, the warrant for Hurt in Minnesota is for 1st-degree aggravated robbery and are also recommending Hurt for additional charges. Nobody was hurt during the robbery. Mondovi Police also believe the three remaining suspects are not in the Mondovi area and said there’s no reason to believe they are a threat to the Mondovi community.

Hurt had an extradition hearing in Buffalo County Circuit Court Thursday, according to court records.

