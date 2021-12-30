Advertisement

Nass demands elections commission submit drop box, absentee rules

(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the leaders of the Legislature’s rules committee is demanding that the Wisconsin Election Commission submit draft regulations to his panel governing absentee ballot drop boxes and corrections to absentee ballot information.

Republican Sen. Steve Nass made the demand Thursday. Specifically, he wants the commission to submit rules codifying guidance to local clerks in March 2020 expanding the use of drop boxes.

“Many voters in this state no longer trust the Wisconsin Elections Commission to act in a fair and impartial manner in carrying out election law in this state,” Nass said. “Evidence of the commissioners and staff leadership repeatedly ignoring state election law has now come from several reviews.”

He also wants draft regulations codifying guidance issued in 2016 that allows clerks to correct mistakes in absentee voters’ witness addresses on their ballot envelopes.

Submitting the rules would give the committee a chance to invalidate them, in turn negating the guidance.

