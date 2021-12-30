Advertisement

No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) dunks against Illinois State during the second half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) dunks against Illinois State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 89-85. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Steven Crowl had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Wisconsin struggled to put away Illinois State, winning 89-85 in its first game after a two-week break because of COVID-19.

Johnny Davis, the Badgers’ leading scorer, had 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Second-leading scorer Brad Davison was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Illinois State battled back from a 19-point deficit early in the second half and got within 81-80 on Antonio Reeves’ 3-pointer with 2 minutes left. But the Redbirds couldn’t take the lead. Reeves led Illinois State with 23 points but fouled out late.

