No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Steven Crowl had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Wisconsin struggled to put away Illinois State, winning 89-85 in its first game after a two-week break because of COVID-19.

Johnny Davis, the Badgers’ leading scorer, had 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Second-leading scorer Brad Davison was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Illinois State battled back from a 19-point deficit early in the second half and got within 81-80 on Antonio Reeves’ 3-pointer with 2 minutes left. But the Redbirds couldn’t take the lead. Reeves led Illinois State with 23 points but fouled out late.

12/29/2021 10:51:57 PM (GMT -6:00)

