St. Paul man sentenced to more than eight years for rioting, arson

Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schlitz sentenced a St. Paul man, Victor Devon Edwards, 32, to more than eight years in prison for burning, looting and damaging businesses during a 2020 protest against police brutality in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal judge has sentenced a St. Paul man to more than eight years in prison for burning, looting and damaging businesses during a 2020 protest against police brutality in Minneapolis.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schlitz sentenced 32-year-old Victor Devon Edwards yesterday to 100 months in prison and two years of supervised probation. A jury convicted Edwards this past August of one count of riot and one count of arson.

According to prosecutors, Edwards drove to downtown Minneapolis on Aug. 26, 2020, to join a crowd that was protested after false rumors surfaced that police had killed a man.

Surveillance video shows the man shot himself.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

