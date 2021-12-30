Advertisement

For a third time, Packers great LeRoy Butler selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)
FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler has been selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Butler, inventor of the Lambeau Leap, thanked his teammates and Packers fans.

This is the third time Butler has been named as a finalist for Canton.

Butler, a safety, played for 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and was a key part of the Super Bowl XXXI team. He’s the only member of the NFL’s All-1990s team that is not enshrined in Canton, Ohio, and was the first player to finish a career with twenty interceptions and twenty sacks.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Eau Claire Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted a new car
Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted new car
Authorities say crews will work Wednesday night to remove all debris.
Authorities respond to I-94 crash involving two semis Wednesday afternoon