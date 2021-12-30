For a third time, Packers great LeRoy Butler selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler has been selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Butler, inventor of the Lambeau Leap, thanked his teammates and Packers fans.

DB @leap36 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @packers pic.twitter.com/Jyoa1C3pAo — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

This is the third time Butler has been named as a finalist for Canton.

Butler, a safety, played for 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and was a key part of the Super Bowl XXXI team. He’s the only member of the NFL’s All-1990s team that is not enshrined in Canton, Ohio, and was the first player to finish a career with twenty interceptions and twenty sacks.

Once again my teammates were amazing!! Thats the reason I’m a finalist for the @ProFootballHOF again, thank you guys,and playing for one team is amazing as well @packers fans are platinum — leroy butler (@leap36) December 30, 2021

