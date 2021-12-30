For a third time, Packers great LeRoy Butler selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler has been selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Butler, inventor of the Lambeau Leap, thanked his teammates and Packers fans.
This is the third time Butler has been named as a finalist for Canton.
Butler, a safety, played for 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and was a key part of the Super Bowl XXXI team. He’s the only member of the NFL’s All-1990s team that is not enshrined in Canton, Ohio, and was the first player to finish a career with twenty interceptions and twenty sacks.
