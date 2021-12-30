Advertisement

Urdahl’s shoot-out goal wins Holiday Face-Off title for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Hockey Wins Face-Off title
Wisconsin Hockey Wins Face-Off title(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A day after scoring his first collegiate goal, Zach Urdahl would clinch a shoot-out win for Wisconsin over Providence with the game winning score on Wednesday night.

The Badgers won the inaugural Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with the 3-2 shoot-out victory.

On Tuesday, the Badgers needed overtime to defeat Yale in the semifinal 3-2, Urdahl opening up the scoring for Wisconsin in that contest.

Then in the championship game, Providence got out to a 2-0 lead after two periods, but Wisconsin rallied with goals by Corson Ceulemans and Mathieu De St. Phalle to send the game to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime session, a shoot-out would decide the winner. In the 6th round, Urdahl would score to give Wisconsin the win.

The game technically goes down as a tie in the record books. Wisconsin is back on January 7th when they will host Ohio State for a pair of games at the Kohl Center.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man...
Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) dunks against Illinois State during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) heads on to the court against the Orlando...
Bucks win 4th straight behind 28 from Antetokounmpo
Will Boser hits a three vs. Appleton East
SportScene 13 for Monday, December 28th
Packers logo
Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list