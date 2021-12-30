Urdahl’s shoot-out goal wins Holiday Face-Off title for Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A day after scoring his first collegiate goal, Zach Urdahl would clinch a shoot-out win for Wisconsin over Providence with the game winning score on Wednesday night.

The Badgers won the inaugural Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with the 3-2 shoot-out victory.

On Tuesday, the Badgers needed overtime to defeat Yale in the semifinal 3-2, Urdahl opening up the scoring for Wisconsin in that contest.

Then in the championship game, Providence got out to a 2-0 lead after two periods, but Wisconsin rallied with goals by Corson Ceulemans and Mathieu De St. Phalle to send the game to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime session, a shoot-out would decide the winner. In the 6th round, Urdahl would score to give Wisconsin the win.

The game technically goes down as a tie in the record books. Wisconsin is back on January 7th when they will host Ohio State for a pair of games at the Kohl Center.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.