Western Wis. hospitals reveal their top baby names for 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospitals in western Wisconsin are releasing their lists of top baby names in 2021.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire and HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire announced the most popular baby names for 2021 in releases this week.

Marshfield Clinic’s most popular girl’s name for the year is Evelyn, Evalynn or Evelynn followed by Harper. For boy’s names, Jackson or Jack was the most popular, while Henry checked in at #2. At HSHS Sacred Heart, the top boy’s names were a two-way tie of Levi and Own, with Jack, Jaxon or Jackson part of a tie for second. On the girl’s side, Charlotte was most popular followed by Evelyn.

Mayo Clinic La Crosse’s top girl’s name for babies in 2021 is Layla, with Ellie and Aurora next on the list. For boy’s names, the top name is Theodore, with Henry coming in second place. Across all of Mayo Clinic, Henry was the top name given to babies this year, while the top girl’s name was Emma.

The top baby names in 2021 according to babynames.com and BabyCenter are Olivia for girls and Liam for boys. You can see their full list here.

HSHS Sacred Heart

Boys:

(Tied) Levi, Owen (Tied) Jack, Jaxon, Oliver, William (Tied) Grant, Rhett, Theodore, Vincent

Girls:

Charlotte Evelyn Ava Parker Oaklynn (Tied) Arabella, Lauren, Luna, Rachel

Marshfield Clinic-Eau Claire

Boys:

Jackson/Jack Henry Oliver/Olyver (Tied) Axel, Leo, Liam

Girls:

Evelyn/Evalynn/Evelynn Harper (Tied) Ava, Brynlee/Brynley, Charlotte, Madelyn/Madilynn, Natalie, Stella

Mayo Clinic-La Crosse

Boys:

Theodore Henry Beau Levi Everett

Girls:

Layla Ellie Aurora Eleanor Emma

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.