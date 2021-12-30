Advertisement

Western Wis. hospitals reveal their top baby names for 2021

The most popular names for babies in Western Wisconsin this year were a little different than...
The most popular names for babies in Western Wisconsin this year were a little different than the national rankings.(Source: WFTV/CNN)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospitals in western Wisconsin are releasing their lists of top baby names in 2021.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire and HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire announced the most popular baby names for 2021 in releases this week.

Marshfield Clinic’s most popular girl’s name for the year is Evelyn, Evalynn or Evelynn followed by Harper. For boy’s names, Jackson or Jack was the most popular, while Henry checked in at #2. At HSHS Sacred Heart, the top boy’s names were a two-way tie of Levi and Own, with Jack, Jaxon or Jackson part of a tie for second. On the girl’s side, Charlotte was most popular followed by Evelyn.

Mayo Clinic La Crosse’s top girl’s name for babies in 2021 is Layla, with Ellie and Aurora next on the list. For boy’s names, the top name is Theodore, with Henry coming in second place. Across all of Mayo Clinic, Henry was the top name given to babies this year, while the top girl’s name was Emma.

The top baby names in 2021 according to babynames.com and BabyCenter are Olivia for girls and Liam for boys. You can see their full list here.

HSHS Sacred Heart

Boys:

  1. (Tied) Levi, Owen
  2. (Tied) Jack, Jaxon, Oliver, William
  3. (Tied) Grant, Rhett, Theodore, Vincent

Girls:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Evelyn
  3. Ava
  4. Parker
  5. Oaklynn
  6. (Tied) Arabella, Lauren, Luna, Rachel

Marshfield Clinic-Eau Claire

Boys:

  1. Jackson/Jack
  2. Henry
  3. Oliver/Olyver
  4. (Tied) Axel, Leo, Liam

Girls:

  1. Evelyn/Evalynn/Evelynn
  2. Harper
  3. (Tied) Ava, Brynlee/Brynley, Charlotte, Madelyn/Madilynn, Natalie, Stella

Mayo Clinic-La Crosse

Boys:

  1. Theodore
  2. Henry
  3. Beau
  4. Levi
  5. Everett

Girls:

  1. Layla
  2. Ellie
  3. Aurora
  4. Eleanor
  5. Emma

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Eau Claire Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted a new car
Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted new car
Authorities say crews will work Wednesday night to remove all debris.
Authorities respond to I-94 crash involving two semis Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

Source: Pixabay
UW Health Kids offers fireplace safety tips
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
COVID-19 cases explode in Wisconsin; hit 3rd highest one-day total yet
The 19-year-old man is one of four suspects in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Dec. 28...
Mondovi man arrested on Minnesota warrant for armed robbery