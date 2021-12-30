Wisconsin hits highest single-day case count of 2021 amid grim milestone in COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsin reached a grim milestone in marking its 10,000th death Wednesday, state health officials confirm the highest single-day case count in the state of 2021.

The Department of Health Services notes 6,477 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to its highest point of the year as well.

The new seven-day rolling average rose to 3,869 Wednesday. You would have to go back to Dec. 7 of 2020 to find the last time the average was higher, which was 3,890.

At the state’s current pace, it is likely to surpass one million cases overall by early next week. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard currently indicates 979,661 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago.

Wednesday’s new cases brings Wisconsin just over five dozen cases short of hitting 100,000 cases total for the month of December.

The number of Wisconsin counties listed at the state’s highest designation of COVID-19 activity dropped Wednesday, but Dane County moved up a level.

Twenty counties indicate critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activity, which is 19 fewer than last week. However, Dane County moved into critically high levels of disease activity and shows a case burden of 1,024.4 per 100,000 people.

On Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. posted its average number of weekly new cases hit an all-time high of 493.9 cases per 100,000 residents. The previous highwater mark (490) was reached in mid-November of last year, about the time Wisconsin was setting statewide records.

Other counties posted as having critically high levels of disease activity in south central Wisconsin include Rock, Jefferson and Dodge.

The state remains at critically high levels of COVID-19 after hitting that category last week, ticking up slightly to 1,043.1 per 100,000.

The remaining 52 counties in Wisconsin are posted as having very high levels of disease activity. This includes Green, Columbia and Sauk counties.

Iowa and Lafayette counties remain at very high levels, carrying over from last week.

The state’s percent positive rate for COVID-19 tests is also at one of the highest points it’s been at all year, hitting a seven-day rolling average of 16.4%. The peak percent positive in Wisconsin was reported on Nov. 12, 2020, when it was at 17.5%.

The latest Dept. of Health Services update showed a five-digit figure for the first time for COVID-19 deaths, listing the total number since the pandemic began at 10,014, an increase of 94 over the previous day’s report.

Of the nearly 6.8 million COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, 13,722 have been given out to Wisconsinites this week. DHS data show 61.9% of residents have received at least their first shot and 58.1% have completed their vaccine series.

