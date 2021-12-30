Wisconsin State Patrol offers tips for safe driving this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cold season is here and so is all the snow and ice that comes with it. With several recent crashes on the roads, the Wisconsin State Patrol offers up some tips to stay safe behind the wheel.

“Lately, we’ve been having some winter storms come through the area, it is Wisconsin so you have to be prepared for that unpredictable weather that we do have,” Sergeant Jason Bakken said.

Winter is in full swing and that means more snowy and icy roads. Bakken says to be extra cautious when hitting the roads this time of year.

“In a matter of maybe 10 miles, the road conditions can change,” Bakken said. “So, it might be good winter driving conditions in one section, another section might not just because the environmental conditions may change.”

Bakken says to be aware that there could be ice on the road that you can’t see, like black ice.

“Remember that the overpasses do freeze up before the rest of the roadways do so a lot of people are taken by surprise when they come across the overpasses or when they’re getting off the interstate and onto an off-ramp, those do ice up a lot sooner than the interstate and highway do,” Bakken said.

If you find yourself in less than ideal road conditions, Bakken says don’t oversteer or slam on the breaks because you could spin out of control. Instead, try to gradually slow down where you feel in control of your car again.

“If you do find yourself that you’re sliding, you find that there are people in front of you see if you can try to avoid that person by steering to a clear lane, driving towards the ditch line or towards the shoulder of the road to try and avoid that crash,” Bakken said.

In the case you are in a crash or need to wait for help on the road, Bakken says it’s important to have a winter survival kit in your car with a hot, gloves, boots, a first aid kit, and more.

“Bring some food, some snacks, some water, and everything in case you might have to be there for a little while we’re trying to clean up and get to people,” Bakken said.

Having a shovel and something to melt ice or snow, like salt or kitty litter can be helpful too.

Bakken suggests giving yourself extra time in the morning when you’re traveling in case you need to drive slower or even pull over due to poor road conditions. He also suggests checking the weather before you head and to see what the roads are like with resources like 511 Wisconsin.

