Altoona Christmas tree and wreath disposal

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Altoona is announcing their Christmas tree disposal site will be available on Wednesday, Jan 5.

The location will be 800 block Garfield Avenue, north side of the road.

The City says Christmas trees and wreaths must be free of lights, tinsel, and other adornments. The disposal site is for Altoona residential customers only, and proof of residency is required.

