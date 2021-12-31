Advertisement

Altoona Christmas tree and wreath disposal

Disposing of Christmas trees in Twin Falls
The location will be 800 block Garfield Avenue, north side of the road.(kmvt)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Altoona is announcing their Christmas tree disposal site will be available on Wednesday, Jan 5.

The location will be 800 block Garfield Avenue, north side of the road.

The City says Christmas trees and wreaths must be free of lights, tinsel, and other adornments. The disposal site is for Altoona residential customers only, and proof of residency is required.

