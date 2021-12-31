Advertisement

Firefighting community mourns the loss of Cadott firefighter

The firefighting community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The firefighting community is mourning the loss of one of its own.(Matt277 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The firefighting community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Matt Siddons was a firefighter with Cadott Area Fire and Rescue. He passed away after a long hospital stay.

A benefit is scheduled to take place in April to support the family. According to the Facebook event page, Siddons was taken to the hospital in October - requiring a ventilator.

He was moved to a hospital in Minnesota where he was awaiting a lung transplant. The post says he and his wife have been fostering two children and were in the process of adopting them.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
37-year-old Milton Pahl was arrested by the State Patrol on Dec. 29, 2021 on suspicion of...
Chippewa Falls man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI Wednesday
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
The 19-year-old man is one of four suspects in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Dec. 28...
Mondovi man arrested on Minnesota warrant for armed robbery

Latest News

Wisconsin bill aims to ban high fees for jail phone calls
WEAU.COM
WEAU 2021 In Review: April-June
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during a NFL training camp Friday, July...
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers
The location will be 800 block Garfield Avenue, north side of the road.
Altoona Christmas tree and wreath disposal