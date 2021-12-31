Firefighting community mourns the loss of Cadott firefighter

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The firefighting community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Matt Siddons was a firefighter with Cadott Area Fire and Rescue. He passed away after a long hospital stay.

A benefit is scheduled to take place in April to support the family. According to the Facebook event page, Siddons was taken to the hospital in October - requiring a ventilator.

He was moved to a hospital in Minnesota where he was awaiting a lung transplant. The post says he and his wife have been fostering two children and were in the process of adopting them.

