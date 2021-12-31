Advertisement

HOM Furniture needs help to keep kids warm in ECASD

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we all know the cold weather and snow is here, and your help is needed.

HOM Furniture in Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is accepting winter gear donations for students in the Eau Claire School District.

This is the second year HOM Furniture has joined with the ECASD for the donation drive. They are accepting gently, used and new items for students of all ages.

Showroom Manager Chad Walker says this is a way to give back to the community.

“In Wisconsin we get our cold weathers here, unfortunately there is a lot of kids and families out there that are in need of winter gear and this just helps us give back to the community and doing our part to keep the kids and our community warm.”

If you would like to donate winter gear, you can stop by HOM Furniture any time during it’s regular business hours throughout the month of January.

