Lost in time: 68-year-old letter finds its way home

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A letter postmarked in April, 1953 is on its way to its originally-intended owners.

The letter arrived on the doorstep of Susan Nordin, a Morgan Park resident who moved to the area in October.

Nordin said she was going through her mail on December 21 when she saw an old envelope addressed to a Mr. and Mrs. Ed Nelson.

“It was postmarked Copenhagen, Denmark, and then I looked at it more closely and I saw that the date was 1953 and that blew me away, I said woah!” said Nordin.

Nordin quickly turned to the power of social media to find the intended recipients of the letter.

She said the post got a lot of attention on the Morgan Park Community Facebook page.

“There are a lot of people that have lived here a long time, and there’s a real sense of pride in this community, and so when I saw that and saw the collaboration that was going on it really lifted my heart,” said Nordin.

Community members rallied and found a family member of “The Nelsons” the letter was addressed to.

That family member referred her to Connie Anderholm, who was able to determine by the location and date that the letter was about the birth of her late brother, Jim.

“En route to Copenhagen, my mother went into premature labor and she delivered my brother,” said Anderholm.

The letter was addressed to her grandparents, the original owners of the house in Morgan Park.

Anderholm’s brother, Jim, passed away this past August.

She says the letter’s timely arrival has given her and her family a reason to celebrate the life of her brother.

“I spent two weekends a month up until he died, so we did a lot of visiting in the spring and the summer. I think he’d get a kick out of it. I know my dad would,” she said.

Anderholm expressed her gratitude for Nordin’s effort to find her.

“I think a lot of people would have just tossed the letter, but that was kind of fun that she wanted to check out to see if she could find somebody that would know the people on the letter,” said Anderholm.

Nordin is just grateful for the adventure

“I just think it’s beautiful that something as simple as a letter has so much power to connect, to connect the community here in Morgan Park, to connect a family, to connect me to history in this house, and I love this house,” she said.

Nordin mailed the letter to Anderholm on Tuesday.

It’s currently in the mail on its way to Ohio, where Anderholm lives.

