Advertisement

Louisiana judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging remarks on a video, announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday.

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately, WAFB reported.

She said in the letter she took full responsibility “for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by Odinet.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
37-year-old Milton Pahl was arrested by the State Patrol on Dec. 29, 2021 on suspicion of...
Chippewa Falls man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI Wednesday
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
Some health insurance plans change what they cover regarding COVID-19
COVID-19 health insurance coverage changing in 2022

Latest News

FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
The City of Stanley Police Department said an amazing number of volunteers assisted in the...
City of Stanley sends a thank you
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Pelosi: House to mark 1 year since Capitol riot
WEAU.COM
WEAU 2021 In Review: January-March