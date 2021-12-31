Advertisement

Novavax files data with FDA to support vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options.

Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits its emergency-use application next month to become the fourth U.S. COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes shortly after the European Commission and World Health Organization cleared use of the Maryland-based company’s two-dose shot.

Novavax developed a protein vaccine, similar to shots used for years against other diseases and a strategy that might appeal to people hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines made with newer technologies. But Novavax, a small biotech company, faced months of delays in finding manufacturers to mass-produce its vaccine.

The Serum Institute of India currently is manufacturing the vaccine. Novavax has lined up additional production facilities in the Czech Republic, South Korea and elsewhere that are expected to eventually add to supplies.

In studies of tens of thousands of people in the U.S., U.K. and Mexico, the vaccine proved safe and 90% effective against symptomatic infection from earlier coronavirus variants. A booster dose six months later revved up protection against the recent delta variant. Novavax says it is currently testing how the shots hold up against the newest scourge, omicron.

The vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the coronavirus spike protein and mixed with an immune-boosting chemical.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
37-year-old Milton Pahl was arrested by the State Patrol on Dec. 29, 2021 on suspicion of...
Chippewa Falls man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI Wednesday
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
The 19-year-old man is one of four suspects in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Dec. 28...
Mondovi man arrested on Minnesota warrant for armed robbery

Latest News

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Between Saturday and Monday, nearly 3,000 flights had been canceled across the United States,...
Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021
Betty White has died at age 99
Hollywood icon Betty White dies at 99