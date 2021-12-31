Advertisement

Volunteers wanted for Christmas Village tear down

The process with continue until all the lights, signs, and villagers are put away until fall...
The process with continue until all the lights, signs, and villagers are put away until fall 2022.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Irvine Park Christmas Village tear down is set to begin Jan. 3.

The process with continue until all the lights, signs, and villagers are put away until fall 2022. The Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department is asking for any, and all, volunteers to help in-between the times of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Christmas Village took hundreds to put up, so the Department is asking for hundreds to take it back down. They welcome any, and all, community members above the age of 12.

To become a volunteer, you can sign up at the Chippewa Falls Park & Recreation Department or give them a call at 715-723-0051.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
37-year-old Milton Pahl was arrested by the State Patrol on Dec. 29, 2021 on suspicion of...
Chippewa Falls man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI Wednesday
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
Some health insurance plans change what they cover regarding COVID-19
COVID-19 health insurance coverage changing in 2022

Latest News

SportScene 13 12/30/2021
SportScene 13 12/30/2021
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/30/2021 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/30/2021 10 p.m.
Carter Brooks dunk vs. St. Olaf
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 30th
organ
WI Man Raises Awareness for Organ Donation