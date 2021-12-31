Volunteers wanted for Christmas Village tear down

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Irvine Park Christmas Village tear down is set to begin Jan. 3.

The process with continue until all the lights, signs, and villagers are put away until fall 2022. The Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department is asking for any, and all, volunteers to help in-between the times of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Christmas Village took hundreds to put up, so the Department is asking for hundreds to take it back down. They welcome any, and all, community members above the age of 12.

To become a volunteer, you can sign up at the Chippewa Falls Park & Recreation Department or give them a call at 715-723-0051.

