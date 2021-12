WEAU 2021 In Review: April-June

It wouldn’t be an offseason for the Packers if it didn’t involve drama around the quarterback position; one of WEAU’s most-read stories for April and May was the ongoing saga with Aaron Rodgers reportedly telling some people he didn’t want to return to Green Bay . Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they weren’t going to trade Rodgers , and they didn’t; Rodgers as of the final day of 2021 was putting up MVP-like numbers and had the Packers in position as the number-one overall seed in the NFC with two games to play before the playoffs.