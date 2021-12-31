WEAU 2021 In Review: April-June
Here are the biggest web stories on WEAU.com from April through June 2021
Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As 2021 comes to a close, and we head towards 2022, it’s time to take a look back at what people were most interested in reading on our website this past year. Here are the top 10 stories from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota from April through June 2021 at weau.com.
- The spring election in 2021 had few statewide races but a number of local government races and referendums were held all across Wisconsin. It’s not a surprise that the Spring 2021 election results netted our top spot for all stories in the first half of 2021; people like to know who wins at the polls! School referendums were a hot topic and only about half of them passed statewide.
- A crash on Highway 29 near Lake Wissota took the lives of a mother and her son. Camellia Kelch, 38, and Isaiah Kelch, 13, died after their vehicle crossed the median and collided head-on with a semi hauling grain in the opposite direction. The highway was shut down for over six hours.
- One of WEAU’s national stories this year came courtesy of reporter Jessica Mendoza, who had a story on an unlikely adoption in Eau Claire in April. Jimmy Lee Langhoff, then 51, is not your typical candidate for being an adoptive parent; Langhoff had been convicted of his 5th DUI 12 years ago and battled drug and alcohol addiction up until that turning point. Since turning his life around, Langhoff became a foster parent, and after over 1,500 days in foster care, Damon Smith, who was 8 years old at the time of the adoption, became Damon Langhoff.
- Human remains were discovered in April along Highway 53 near Onalaska, and over a week later were determined to be those of a missing person that hadn’t been seen since Sept. 2 of 2020. Tyler Henry’s remains were identified in May and police said there are no signs of foul play.
- A story of national intrigue occurred in Elk Mound in May after a chunk of ice blasted a hole in the roof of a home. UW-Eau Claire researchers later confirmed it to be of atmospheric origin, a rare phenomenon known as a megacryometeor.
- A rollover crash in Barron County in June had an interesting cause. Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies said a factor in the crash was that a pair of vice-grip pliers were still attached to the wheel assembly; the driver said he had been working on the brakes since they weren’t working right. The driver was arrested on a felony warrant.
- If a TV show is coming to Wisconsin, everyone wants to know about it. American Pickers, a History Channel show whose personalities restore antiques and other items they find, put out a call for finding treasures in Wisconsin and Minnesota in May, anticipating making the trip in July.
- A drug arrest in Altoona was one of the most clicked-on stories in April; two people were taken into custody believed to be under the influence of meth. 38-year-old Nathan Stevens received several charges from the incident, with over a dozen open cases since April still working their way through the courts in Eau Claire County. 30-year-old Brandolyn Charles also faces several charges from the arrest with open cases in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties still pending.
- It wouldn’t be an offseason for the Packers if it didn’t involve drama around the quarterback position; one of WEAU’s most-read stories for April and May was the ongoing saga with Aaron Rodgers reportedly telling some people he didn’t want to return to Green Bay. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they weren’t going to trade Rodgers, and they didn’t; Rodgers as of the final day of 2021 was putting up MVP-like numbers and had the Packers in position as the number-one overall seed in the NFC with two games to play before the playoffs.
- A downtown business in Fall Creek caught on fire in June. WEAU reporter Leeann Stapleton had the story about Chicken Chaser’s Bar & Grill, which burned down quickly at the beginning of June. The establishment has decided to rebuild and plans on reopening sometime in the spring of 2022.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.