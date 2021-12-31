WEAU 2021 In Review: January-March
Here are the biggest web stories on WEAU.com from January through March 2021
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As 2021 comes to a close, and we head towards 2022, it’s time to take a look back at what people were most interested in reading on our website this past year. Here are the top 10 stories from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota from January through March 2021 at weau.com.
- In January, Hello Wisconsin reported on the end of the supplemental Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. That supplemental money was scheduled to go to contract growers of pork and poultry as well as to other producers not included in earlier payment programs. President Biden signed an executive order calling for a review of all such programs in January. The program later reopened from April 5 to Oct. 12.
- While there weren’t a lot of statewide elections in 2021, one that saw a lot of attention paid to it was the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. A crowded field of candidates was narrowed down to Dr. Jill Underly and Dr. Deborah Kerr, with outside spending in the race topping $1 million. Underly won the election this spring.
- Not surprisingly, COVID-19 topics dominated much of the online discussion in 2021. In February, WEAU reporter Max Cotton had a story on Mayo Clinic Health System using monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19. The practice has become widely accepted as a way to treat COVID-19, but as Max followed up on later in the year, the treatment is not viewed as a substitute for becoming vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Tragedy struck the Memorial High School community in Eau Claire when a student died in a crash in January. Brooke Kelly died at the age of 14 when the vehicle she was in crashed. Three other people in the vehicle were hurt in the crash as well.
- In March, a teacher who had been substitute teaching in the Eau Claire Area School District was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. The former teacher later had the charge dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the charge could be re-filed in the future.
- A missing Cumberland man was found dead after a statewide search for him ended in tragedy. Benjamin Jacobson died at the age of 22 when he was found dead in his vehicle on the west side of Silver Lake in Barron County. A property owner reported a crashed truck to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
- An update from Jayme Closs two years after escaping from being held captive for nearly three months after her parents were murdered brought good news, as Closs’s family shared that Closs was enjoying school and that she was “doing good.” The kidnapper, Jake Patterson, is serving a life sentence in prison. The former Closs home in Barron was torn down in 2019.
- An Elk Mound man died in a Dunn County crash in early January, later identified as John C. Quinn V. Quinn died at the age of 24 at the scene of the crash.
- A Barron County family dealt with multiple tragedies in February. WEAU reporter Phoebe Murray wrote about Jordan Stensrud, who had lost her father to cancer in early February and then lost her home and seven rescue dogs in a fire shortly after. Stensrud and her family, including her fiancé and five children, are all safe, but had trouble processing the losses.
- An Eau Claire man was arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. Kevin Loftus, who was 52 years old at the time, was charged with two federal misdemeanors. Several other people have been charged in the incident.
