1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Wood County on New Year’s Day

VESPER, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is hurt after a stabbing just after midnight in the Village of Vesper Saturday.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted about a man who was walking along a roadway in Vesper with multiple stab wounds at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies and emergency medical services found the man and began treatment, taking him to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in the stabbing, 64-year-old David Kelm, was taken into custody after a short standoff.

The Sheriff’s Department said the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department in the incident, which remains under investigation, were Vesper First Responders, Pittsville Ambulance, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Marshfield Police Department, Port Edwards Police Department and Nekoosa Police Department.

