Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A small town in Wisconsin has a unique connection to the late Betty White.

White’s third husband, and Password Host Allen Ludden, grew up in Mineral Point. He was buried at Graceland Cemetery in 1981. Though there are rumors of White visiting, she had not been back to visit Mineral Point for quite some time.

“Allen Ludden and Betty White is our connection to Hollywood,” Jason Basting, Mayor of Mineral Point said. “For a small town of 2,600 people, it’s pretty neat to have that type of connection. She’s a legend right?”

The Commerce Street Brewery Hotel has a beer called Blonde Betty in honor of the beloved actress and comedian. Over the years, patrons started buying beers for White in case she ever visited the bar one day. The bartenders kept track of the beers using a chalkboard and marking ‘Betty’s Beers’.

Now – since she has passed, Commerce Street Brewery will donate all the proceeds from the Blonde Betty beer to a cause White loved.

“Betty has 41 beers waiting for her,” Mike Zupke, owner of Commerce Street Brewery Hotel said. “We decided if people keep buying beers, we will keep taking it and will put the money toward a good animal cause for her.”

Zupke says he will continue collecting funds until the of January before the donation is made.

