Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN -- Two men are dead following a house fire that occurred just north of Duluth.

Fire crews were called to a home on Industrial Road just before noon on Saturday.

Responders were called to the home of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, after someone said they’d been unable to make contact with the brothers for several days.

Once on scene, they recovered the bodies of the twin brothers from the home.

Officials said the responders determined a fire happened in the home sometime in the past few days that went out on its own but not before causing considerable smoke and heat damage.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

