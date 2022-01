WEAU 2021 In Review: July-September

A Chippewa Falls man is accused of fleeing law enforcement at speeds of up to 117 miles per hour . Jered May was arrested near Black River Falls and received eight citations from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as drug and criminal charges. May currently has a warrant out for his arrest in Jackson County after failing to appear in court for the criminal charges and also is scheduled to appear in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for unrelated felony charges that occurred after this incident, according to court records.