WEAU 2021 In Review: July-September
Here are the biggest web stories on WEAU.com from July through September 2021
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As 2021 comes to a close, and we head towards 2022, it’s time to take a look back at what people were most interested in reading on our website this past year. Here are the top 10 stories from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota from July through September 2021 at weau.com.
- A shocking discovery of four people dead in an SUV in rural Dunn County in September was one of the top stories of the year at WEAU.com; across multiple digital offerings, such as video and follow-up articles, it finished as one of the top-five stories of 2021 on our website. Investigators believe that Antoine Suggs killed four people in St. Paul on September 12 before taking them to Wisconsin. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he’d never seen a case like this in his tenure in law enforcement in Dunn County. Suggs and his father are charged in Wisconsin and Minnesota for their roles in the murders.
- It wasn’t the only homicide investigation in the area this summer. Three people were found dead in front of a quarry about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse on July 23. Investigators said a possible cause for the shooting was a dispute over a $600 debt between one of the suspects and at least one of the victims. Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao are each facing homicide charges in the shooting deaths of Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney and Nemo Yang.
- A few days after he went missing, Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief Jeff Halvorsen was found dead in his vehicle near Hayward in August. No foul play is suspected in the death. Arcadia held a celebration of life for Halvorsen near the end of August.
- Answering a question about whether people would argue over a rock if we posted it to social media, the University of Wisconsin’s decision to remove a 70-ton boulder called Chamberlain Rock from campus because its nickname was a racial slur ended up as the top standalone story on WEAU.com in the first eight months of the year.
- A man who is suspected of attempting to kidnap three different women in Chippewa Falls this past July was taken into custody on the same day of the incidents. Chippewa Falls Police issued a public statement that there was a danger to the public as the attempted kidnappings occurred in different locations throughout the city. Cory Gudmanson of Chippewa Falls faces five felony charges and is due in court Jan. 5 for a plea hearing.
- It’s a popular tradition in Wisconsin, so any time the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources makes changes, even slight ones, to the hunting seasons in the state, people take notice.
- An August weekend saw a lot of rain in Eau Claire, flooding streets, yards and basements in one neighborhood. The Camden Place subdivision off of Jeffers Road in Eau Claire had houses partially underwater as flash flood warnings were issued for the area. Some residents in the neighborhood sought temporary housing due to the damage.
- Two people died after a multiple-vehicle crash on East Clairemont Avenue in late September. Elaine Lambrecht, 81, and Mary Socha, 61, both of Eau Claire, died at the scene of the crash. The crash closed East Clairemont Avenue for several hours while police investigated the scene.
- A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Eau Claire this July. Austin Vang of Eau Claire is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in the death of Marwan Washington. Investigators say Vang’s history of being reckless with firearms is a factor in the shooting. Vang appears in court next on Jan. 3.
- A Chippewa Falls man is accused of fleeing law enforcement at speeds of up to 117 miles per hour. Jered May was arrested near Black River Falls and received eight citations from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as drug and criminal charges. May currently has a warrant out for his arrest in Jackson County after failing to appear in court for the criminal charges and also is scheduled to appear in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for unrelated felony charges that occurred after this incident, according to court records.
