WEAU 2021 In Review: October-December
Here are the biggest web stories on WEAU.com from October through December 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As 2021 comes to a close, and we head towards 2022, it’s time to take a look back at what people were most interested in reading on our website this past year. Here are the top 10 stories from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota from October through December 2021 at weau.com.
- Our top standalone local story of the entire year was done by WEAU reporter Max Cotton, who took a look at “Koreen’s Law.” The bill would ban a controversial practice in which insurance companies dictate where certain medicines can come from, known as “white bagging.” The bill, named after an Eau Claire woman, has the support of most Eau Claire medical providers.
- A national story for WEAU in December done by Hayley Spitler was about a 30-year-old mother from Durand who died in her sleep 12 days after having twins. Nicole Bendickson was in quarantine following her husband’s positive COVID-19 death and the newborn twins also tested positive for the virus, although her official cause of death was not released.
- The second of three major national stories on this list that originated with WEAU was about a series of crashes along Interstate 94 that closed down the highway for most of the day on December 23. The 13-hour closure was due to about 50 cars being involved in crashes along an icy stretch of I-94 south of Osseo, causing over a dozen injuries. Less than a week later, two semis slid off of the highway in nearly the same spot as the crashes on Dec. 23, and earlier the same day, I-94 was closed for three hours after a series of crashes near Eau Claire about 15 miles northwest of the Dec. 23 incident.
- The third of these national stories involved a historic outbreak of wind storms and tornadoes across the Midwest on Dec. 16, including eight in Wisconsin. The tornadoes caused significant damage to the City of Stanley, where an EF-2 tornado went through downtown. The weather event, declared a derecho by the National Weather Service, knocked out power to tens of thousands of electric customers in Wisconsin, some of them for multiple days. Wisconsin had only ever seen five December tornadoes in the past 70 years prior to Dec. 16′s weather event.
- Maybe the least shocking news story run this year, a survey found that the 11 drunkest counties in the U.S. and 41 of the top 50 are in Wisconsin. The survey said that over 1 in 4 people in each county reported excessive drinking.
- A story out of Madison about an undefeated Wisconsin high school team forfeiting their 11 wins and spot in the state quarterfinals of the football playoffs generated statewide interest. Edgewood, a private school located in Madison, was removed from the playoffs after it was found that they had used an ineligible player. An appeal to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association was lost and a court sided with the WIAA, ending a strong playoff run from the Crusaders.
- Not a story so much as it is a list of trick-or-treat times in our viewing area, it is remarkable how inconsistent the public announcements of these times are across each municipality. As it is, it ended up being our top feature page of the last half of 2021.
- A statewide Amber Alert for 3-year-old Major Harris ended in tragedy as he was found dead in October. Harris and his mother, Mallery Muezenberger of Onalaska, were found dead in Milwaukee. Jaheem Clark, a person of interest in the deaths, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- After a deadly school shooting in Michigan in November, a wave of school threats received much more attention in December across western Wisconsin. One of the top stories of the month was Chippewa Falls school administrators canceling classes on Dec. 17 due to a threat to the district. Police later determined the threat to be not credible. Memorial and North high schools in Eau Claire, Onalaska Middle School and Tomah High School all dealt with threats as well in December. Central High School in La Crosse closed one day in November for a threat as well.
- WEAU reporter Max Cotton had a story about an Eau Claire baseball coach who was diagnosed with a one-in-a-million condition known as stiff person syndrome. The autoimmune disorder affects the spinal cord, which disrupts muscle reflexes, and if left untreated can be fatal.
