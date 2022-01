WEAU 2021 In Review: October-December

The second of three major national stories on this list that originated with WEAU was about a series of crashes along Interstate 94 that closed down the highway for most of the day on December 23. The 13-hour closure was due to about 50 cars being involved in crashes along an icy stretch of I-94 south of Osseo, causing over a dozen injuries. Less than a week later, two semis slid off of the highway in nearly the same spot as the crashes on Dec. 23, and earlier the same day, I-94 was closed for three hours after a series of crashes near Eau Claire about 15 miles northwest of the Dec. 23 incident.