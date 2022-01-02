Advertisement

Eau Claire's first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of the New Year(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital saw the first baby born in Eau Claire on New Year’s Day.

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin from Mondovi welcomed their new baby boy into the world. The parents laid eyes on their son Jackson Kyle Tschumperlin for the first time at 2:21 a.m.

Little Jackson weighed in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces measuring 20 inches long.

