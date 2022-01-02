Advertisement

Health experts give tips to stay true to a new year’s resolution

New Year's resolutions
New Year's resolutions(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new year means new resolutions for some people. Health experts at Aspirus Health are giving tips to stick with it.

Experts say to come up with a resolution that is small. If your resolution is to go to the gym more often, start out by scheduling three to four days to go to the gym, instead of seven. Experts also say to change one behavior at a time. They also recommend finding a friend that has similar goals.

Experts also remind people that changing behaviors takes time.

“For a lot of people, morning routine might be brushing their teeth, so if you want to implement a new healthy habit, and you want it to stick, pair with that anchor habit,” Wellness specialist at Aspirus Health, Dr. Patrick Somsen said. He explained that when you pair a new healthy habit with an already-existing habit, it makes it easier to continue the new habit.

Doctors say the best way to change any behavior is to start small, and use the mini accomplishments as motivation.

