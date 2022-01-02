Advertisement

Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four PSG players who have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala and one staff member also had COVID-19. PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said on Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Eau Claire’s first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes...
2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought
The firefighting community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Firefighting community mourns the loss of Cadott firefighter
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody as a suspect in the stabbing.
1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Wood County on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South