Milwaukee acting mayor: Ongoing turmoil of violence must end

An 11-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Milwaukee.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Several shootings in Milwaukee during the morning hours of New Year’s Day prompted the city’s acting mayor to immediately call for reducing violence in 2022.

A 40-year-old man was killed and at least two other people were injured in separate shootings Saturday morning.

One of the injured was a 9-year-old boy.

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called it “an unacceptable continuation of the gun violence that marred 2021″ and said the “ongoing turmoil must end.”

Johnson said he plans to finalize Milwaukee’s new public safety and violence reduction plan and said there is “no higher priority” for his administration that reducing violence.

Milwaukee had a record-breaking 197 homicides in 2021.

