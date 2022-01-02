New year, new me: New Year’s resolution to hit the gym

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -You may be hearing the phrase new year, new me as we head into a new year. For some, that means lacing up those sneakers and hitting the gym.

“I think a lot of people look at the new year as a giant reset,” Jim Breuer, owner of Momentum Fitness said.

Breuer says this time of year some gym members resolutions are to revamp and refocus goals while new members are looking to get a little bit healthier.

“A high percentage of New Year’s resolutions don’t last,” Breuer said. “So, starting out with a small attainable goal is key. Multiple little goals over time equal a big goal. So keep it in perspective, remember to take the little wins as they come.”

Tyler Van Helden recently joined the CrossFit gym to restart his own fitness goals after having to take time off because of the pandemic.

“At the time I was helping out with my mother who I could not catch COVID around so I stopped going out and not doing anything, and instead I decided to get a master’s degree,” Van Helden said.

Van Helden teaches at the Chippewa Valley Technical College and he’s using the few weeks of winter online classes to hit the gym.

“So I can get back into a normal routine at the gym and get through that pain stage those first few weeks are where you’re just so sore all day,” Van Helden said.

Breuer says consistency and accountability are important to reaching any goal.

“What are some things you can take control of that you can do? Is it getting your steps in for the day, is it drinking more water for the day, take a little win, don’t get too critical about it and understand that tomorrow is a new day, set the plan and make it happen,” Breuer said.

But for Van Helden, his resolution is about simply getting to the gym because that can be half the battle.

“There is no goal,” Van Helden said. “There is no I need to lose 20 pounds, I need to lift 400 pounds, I need to, nope. Right now it’s showing up more days than not, every week, and just do it scaling back as far as I can.”

No matter how small the goal, Breuer says to stick with it and keep building.

“There are going to be bumps in the road, those will happen. How you respond to those things and how you react is the key to success long term,” Breuer said.

Breuer says you don’t have to wait until the new year to start a goal. As he put it, just pick up your shovel, grab your lunch pale, and get to work.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.