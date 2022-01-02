Advertisement

SUB-ZERO SAVE: Duluth man rescued from 4th-floor balcony

By Natalie Grant
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Duluth Fire Department rescued a man from his 4th-floor balcony Friday night.

They responded just after 7:30 p.m. after the report of a man being locked out of his balcony in -4 degree temperatures.

According to Duluth Fire officials, the man had stepped out onto the balcony and the door to get back into the apartment became stuck.

His friends then called 911 from inside.

Fire crews reached him with their fire tower and brought him to safety.

“With the door latch not working, we would have had to break the door to open it,” said Captain Brian Black. “Removing the man from the balcony in this colder weather was the safer option.”

The man was not injured and showed no signs of frostbite.

