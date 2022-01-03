2021: A year in review

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 2021 is in the rearview mirror as we look to head into the first full week of the new year.

Before we put last year completely behind us, here are some of WEAU’s notable headlines from 2021.

2021 had its fair share of stories from happy, to sad, to everything in between.

COVID-19 continued to affect the lives of many and in February hundreds of at-risk people in the Chippewa Valley were getting, the then recently approved, monoclonal antibody treatment to combat the virus.

A Durand mom was under quarantine for COVID-19 when she passed away in her sleep. Nicole Bendickson had just given birth to twins just 12 days earlier.

Another mom lent her name to a new bill looking to stop a practice called white bagging. It’s when insurance companies can dictate when certain medications can come from. White bagging impacted Koreen Holmes from Eau Claire while battling cancer.

The pandemic canceled many of 2020′s most anticipated events, 2021 saw them return.

Rock Fest and Country Fest got back up and running in Cadott while Country Jam brought back the music to Eau Claire.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair set up for its 123rd year while Oktoberfest made a comeback for its 18th year.

Chicken Chaser’s Bar and Grill in Fall Creek was a total loss after a fire in June. With support from their community, it hopes to re-open in the spring.

In August, the community celebrated the life of Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halverson. People liked the streets for the fallen first responder.

In a federal court, former Altoona School District Superintendent Dan Peggs was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Eau Claire’s District Attorney Gary King resigned amid an investigation for sexual harassment and being intoxicated at work. Governor Tony Evers appointed Peter Rindal to take his place.

After over two decades in Congress, Ron Kind announced his retirement.

At the end of September, the Chippewa Valley got a new place to shop when Hy-Vee opened its doors.

A new event center to replace Zorn Arena took one step closer to becoming a reality when UW-Eau Claire Alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag made a donation worth $70 million.

In sports, Kenny Bednarek from Rice Lake and Alicia Monson from Amery represented western Wisconsin in the Tokyo Olympics. Bednarek won silver in the 200-meter sprint and Monson finished in 13th place in the 10,000-meter race.

An unlikely family was created in April when Jimmy Langhoff, who is over 50-years-old, gay, a convicted felon, and recovering drug and alcohol addict, got the call of a lifetime. He would be able to adopt 8-year-old Damon Smith.

In December, Chippewa Falls High School senior twins Nick and Michael Bassett were surprised with a new car. Their orchestra teacher learned they walked over three miles to and from school and work and wanted to do something to make their lives a little bit easier.

The end of 2021 saw a rare December storm producing tornadoes that affected Stanley and other regions.

Icy roads just before Christmas played a role in a multi-vehicle accident on I-94 between Osseo and Black River Falls. No deaths were reported.

All in all, 2021 had its ups and downs. Now it’s time to see what 2022 has in store.

