Advertisement

4-time Olympian Hilary Knight headlines US team for Beijing

United States' Hilary Knight (21) handles the puck during as Canada's Natalie Spooner (24)...
United States' Hilary Knight (21) handles the puck during as Canada's Natalie Spooner (24) defends and United States goalie Alex Cavallini (33) watches the third period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Olympics Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four-time Olympian Hilary Knight is one of 15 players with prior Winter Games experience on the U.S. women’s team seeking to defend its gold medal next month.

Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women to make four Olympic hockey teams.

Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein were all named to their third Olympic team Saturday night. Six players on the 23-player team are Minnesota natives.

The Americans start the Olympic tournament in Beijing on Feb. 3 with a group-play game against Finland. You can view the full roster here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Eau Claire’s first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White
Fire
Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township
Fire crews reached him with their fire tower and brought him to safety.
SUB-ZERO SAVE: Duluth man rescued from 4th-floor balcony
Tomahawk couple builds their first igloo.
Snowmen are out and igloos are in for one Tomahawk couple

Latest News

Behind the scenes of SNF
A Look Inside: Sunday Night Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half...
Packers rout Vikings 37-10 in cold to take NFC’s No. 1 seed
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers rout Vikings 37-10 in cold to take NFC’s No. 1 seed
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during a NFL training camp Friday, July...
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers