Advertisement

Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Eau Claire’s first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White
Fire
Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township
Fire crews reached him with their fire tower and brought him to safety.
SUB-ZERO SAVE: Duluth man rescued from 4th-floor balcony
Tomahawk couple builds their first igloo.
Snowmen are out and igloos are in for one Tomahawk couple

Latest News

Nestlé announces plans to have a net zero carbon footprint by 2050
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
A Look Inside: Sunday Night Football
A Look Inside: Sunday Night Football
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding