BARNABAS’ CHRISTIAN COFFEE HOUSE
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Barnabas’ Christian Coffee House and especially for Mary, Randy, and all the helpers. I want to thank them for serving food, for the music, and helping with the food pantry. They are great people. Everyone is welcome free of charge. I am pleased to be able to enjoy Barnabas Christian Coffee House.
Mary Kmecik
