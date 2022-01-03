Advertisement

BARNABAS’ CHRISTIAN COFFEE HOUSE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Barnabas’ Christian Coffee House and especially for Mary, Randy, and all the helpers. I want to thank them for serving food, for the music, and helping with the food pantry. They are great people. Everyone is welcome free of charge. I am pleased to be able to enjoy Barnabas Christian Coffee House.

Mary Kmecik

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Eau Claire’s first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White
Fire
Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township
Fire crews reached him with their fire tower and brought him to safety.
SUB-ZERO SAVE: Duluth man rescued from 4th-floor balcony

Latest News

HOWARD LUDWIGSON
MICHELLE PECK
TANYA STOEKLEN
MARCIE PETERSON
MARY SUE TIMMERMAN