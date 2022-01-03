EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Barnabas’ Christian Coffee House and especially for Mary, Randy, and all the helpers. I want to thank them for serving food, for the music, and helping with the food pantry. They are great people. Everyone is welcome free of charge. I am pleased to be able to enjoy Barnabas Christian Coffee House.

Mary Kmecik

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.