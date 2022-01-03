Advertisement

Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after threat Monday

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Central High School in La Crosse is dealing with a second threat to the school in three months.

On Monday, Central High School students were evacuated to Longfellow Middle School, the designated alternate site for the district’s Central High School students.

In a message to families on Monday, the district will keep students there for the “immediate future.” The district said that emergency personnel and first responders are at Central High School and traffic near the school is restricted, and that people should avoid the school until further notice.

A statement from the La Crosse Police Department said that a school resource officer at Central High School found out about a threat received by the district’s administration at 8:20 a.m. Monday, which is being investigated by the LCPD and Wis. State Patrol.

Classes were cancelled Nov. 11 due to a threat at the same school. In that instance, a student emailed a threat about the school, which prompted the school’s administration and the La Crosse Police Department to take action once they learned about the email.

Anyone with information about this or any school threats are asked to use the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up, Speak Out website, or reach out to La Crosse County Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or by submitting online or through the Crime Stoppers App “P3.”

