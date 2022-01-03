EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Charlie and Jackie Gruenke for the Sunshine Award. Charlie and Jackie have been amazing neighbors but really came through with their help after my mother’s recent fall. They came immediately to help me get her to the hospital and have been essential in helping during her recovery. We can rely on them for anything and they are always willing to help.

Denise Brodbeck

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.