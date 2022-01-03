Advertisement

ERIN BOSSE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Erin Bosse the Sunshine Award. Miss Erin, the name she goes by to hundreds of kids in the community, is one in a million. When I saw this sunshine award nomination, I knew exactly who exudes sunshine and Erin is just that, SUNSHINE! She understands kids so well and has the ability to make everyone around her feel special and loved. My daughter adores her and can’t stop talking about her Miss Erin. She pours out so much love, happiness, and joy to everyone around her from the tiniest babies to her friends and acquaintances. She lives her life to show kindness to others and has made a huge impact in so many people’s lives. Miss Erin is so worthy of recognition for the incredible impact she has had on so many.

Alicia Knopps

