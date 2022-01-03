Advertisement

Gableman subpoenas Madison information, finance officers

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday, July 26, 2021, she will ensure there is a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state's nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice whom Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has subpoenaed a pair of Madison city officials.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday released subpoenas that Michael Gableman issued to the city’s information officer, Sarah Edgerton, and finance director, Dan Schmiedicke, on Dec. 28.

Rhodes-Conway fired back at Gableman’s requests, calling the election probe “a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.”

“Attorney Gableman and his team are yet again demonstrating that they have learned nothing about election administration in Wisconsin,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Their ‘investigation’ is a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Here in Madison, we continue to focus on the real work of making sure that everyone eligible can cast a ballot safely and easily.”

The subpoenas demand that Edgerton turn over city election communications and documents on Jan. 13 and Jan. 19. She must also submit to questioning on Feb. 14.

Schmiedicke must submit to questioning on Jan. 19.

Gableman has already subpoenaed Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich for questioned but neither mayor has agreed to appear.

