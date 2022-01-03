Advertisement

HIITing 2022 off right with New Year’s fitness goals

F45 training is a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement --which includes crushing those New Year’s fitness goals.
(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -And just like that, we’ve arrived at the start of the new year. A chance to refresh, create goals and set the tone for the next 12 months.

With fitness always being the top New Year’s resolutions goal, gyms and fitness centers are expected to be busy in the weeks to come.

If your fitness goals involve strength training, and may be looking for a high-intensity, 45-minute group training, F45 may be just the place.

Kicking off a week of health, F45 joins Hello Wisconsin Monday morning to share tips on how to stay moving in 2022.

To get started and learn more about F45, see here.

