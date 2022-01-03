HIITing 2022 off right with New Year’s fitness goals

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -And just like that, we’ve arrived at the start of the new year. A chance to refresh, create goals and set the tone for the next 12 months.

With fitness always being the top New Year’s resolutions goal, gyms and fitness centers are expected to be busy in the weeks to come.

If your fitness goals involve strength training, and may be looking for a high-intensity, 45-minute group training, F45 may be just the place.

Kicking off a week of health, F45 joins Hello Wisconsin Monday morning to share tips on how to stay moving in 2022.

To get started and learn more about F45, see here.

