EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Howard Ludwigson has been a friend, mentor, and a welcoming smile and advocate for our Gateways (ECASD) students while working out at Highland Fitness. Howard goes above and beyond to encourage our students’ participation and healthy well-being while at the gym. Thank you, Howard, for bringing your Sunshine to our staff and students at Gateways. Please give him the Sunshine Award.

Melissa Gunnes

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.