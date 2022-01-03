Man taken into custody on suspicion of attempted homicide in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after police say he fired several shots in the City of Black River Falls while intoxicated.

50-year-old Roy Thompson was arrested at 1:54 a.m. New Year’s Day on the 200 block of North 14th Street, according to a release from the Black River Falls Police Department.

Black River Falls Police said that Thompson was reportedly running around at the location with a handgun and shooting. Police arrived and then took Thompson into custody after he attempted to run away.

The Black River Falls Police Department took Thompson to the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held on recommended charges of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide, five counts of recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts domestic violence. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident, which remains under investigation, and there is no other danger to the public. Assisting the Police Department were the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.