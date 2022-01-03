EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mary Sue Timmerman moved into the Flambeau Village Apartments from Texas with her husband, Donald, just a couple of years ago. She immediately brought beauty to our halls. She also offered her nursing ability help to any and all who need her. She organizes events, like a day of vaccinating, for all our residents here at Flambeau Village Apartments. We would like to honor her to show our thanks and appreciation with the Sunshine Award.

Josephine Hegeholz

