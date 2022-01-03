Advertisement

MICHELLE PECK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Michelle Peck the Sunshine Award. Michelle is such a caring and kind person. Michelle goes out of her way every day to make people laugh and feel cared about. Michelle is a joy bringer who shines her bright light at work, Walgreens, where she is a shift leader. She always makes the day better when she is working. Michelle is a mother of two young sons and is a military wife whose husband is currently serving a deployment with the US Marine Corp. She is such an amazing mother and is doing a wonderful job with her son while her husband is away.

Sarah Hendrick

