Milwaukee schools going virtual due to staff COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s largest school district will transition to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Milwaukee public schools were scheduled to resume in-person learning Tuesday, but because of an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, the emergency safety measure is being implemented.

The district says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10.

Students and staff who want to be tested for COVID-19 can do so on Monday, Jan. 3 at six MPS locations.

More than 75,000 students attend MPS schools.

