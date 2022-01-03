Monday marks deadline for Mayo Clinic employee vaccination mandate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some employees of Mayo Clinic Health System are now out of a job for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In October, Mayo Clinic transitioned to a required COVID-19 vaccination program for all staff, and those who weren’t vaccinated by Jan. 3 would be released from employment.

The deadline has come, but some current and former employees are continuing to protest against the mandate.

“Not only myself, but most of the rest of us here, we were all hoping that maybe our voice would be heard by Mayo,” said Tom Brunner, a former employee of Mayo Clinic Health System.

Brunner organized a protest outside Mayo Clinic in La Crosse Monday afternoon, continuing to advocate for freedom of choice in medical decisions.

Mayo Clinic employees could file for a religious or medical exemption, and the provider says a majority of those requests were approved.

Those people who were denied, including Brunner, could file for an appeal, but he says many of those were denied as well.

“Multiple staff, myself included, we messaged Mayo directly and we asked for a reason on why we were denied,” Brunner recalled. “Instead, Mayo told us they didn’t have time, they had too many appeals to go through, they weren’t going to give us a reason.”

A statement from Mayo Clinic Monday said the requirement was put in place to advance the primary value of the health system - the needs of the patient come first.

The statement goes on to say:

“This is a time when Mayo Clinic must stand firmly behind the evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to help protect the health and safety of our patients, workforce, visitors, and communities.”

Employees need to have received at least one dose of vaccine and not be overdue for a second shot in order to comply with the mandate.

Mayo Clinic says more detail will be available following the conclusion of the required vaccination program.

