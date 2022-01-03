School districts change COVID-19 isolation rules

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local schools are back in session following the holidays but districts are still battling COVID-19.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidelines for people who test positive for the virus, local districts are updating their policies too.

New CDC guidelines only require people isolate for five days following a positive test.

While the agency has not released specific guidance for schools, the Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) changed its policy.

“In collaboration with our Eau Claire City-County Health Department, we have been given the go ahead to go ahead an use the five days for isolation as well as for quarantine as compared to what we were doing earlier with, you know, seven days and coming back on day eight,” ECASD Executive Director of Student Services Kaying Xiong said.

She said the new rules apply for anyone who tests positive for the virus. They’ll also cover close contacts who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Close contacts who are fully vaccinated don’t have to quarantine unless they show symptoms.

All students and staff must be symptom free for at least 24 hours prior to returning to school regardless of how many days they’ve had the virus.

Everyone required to wear masks indoors.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said the district can handle the change because it’s already using other mitigation strategies.

“The fact that they are doing in-school testing and offering that to families, they fact that they are masking and really offering that added layer and that they are closely paying attention to kiddos that are symptomatic and making sure that they are not in school helps support where they are moving,” she said.

“We want to be able to keep more kids in our classrooms,” Xiong said. “We want to be able to keep schools operating in-person and by doing those things, we’re at a crossroads where we feel like that would be OK to do.”

She said most importantly, it will allow students to return to class quicker.

Other districts in the Chippewa Valley have also changed their policies.

In Altoona, students have to isolate for five days if they test positive or are an unvaccinated close contact. They do have to wear a mask for five days after returning to school.

Fully vaccinated schools who are close contacts have to wear a mask for 10 days following exposure.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District also reduced its isolation period to five days. Upon return, it recommends masking but does not require it.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.