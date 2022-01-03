Advertisement

TANYA STOEKLEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I nominate Tanya Stoeklen for the Sunshine Award because of the great care she provides to her 100-year-old grandma who is also my mother. She takes her shopping and to her doctor and dental appointments. She also manages her own business and has a special needs teenager which she home schools. I thank her for the excellent work she is doing.

Daisy Turner

