EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my father, Wayne Dean, for a Sunshine Award. My father is the most hard-working individual I know. Working for Silver Springs in Eau Claire, he makes sure he gets his job done and comes home to his beautiful wife, my mom. He would tell me, “Always keep your chin up” and still tells me this to this day. He is a jack of all trades and with everything that is going on in the world today, he still makes sure he does his job and takes care of his home life. I know he would tell me, “I don’t deserve this award”, but Dad, you do. You are someone special in my life and I am lucky I get to call you father. You deserve this because you are the sunshine in my life and mom’s life as well. I love you so much, Dad. Thank you for all you do.

Your daughter, Nicole Bengtson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.