Advertisement

Xcel Energy seeks change in radioactive waste storage in Red Wing

FILE — This Sept. 23, 2005 file photo shows the Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red...
FILE — This Sept. 23, 2005 file photo shows the Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Xcel Energy wants to change the way it stores radioactive waste at its Prairie Island nuclear plant in Red Wing, a move it says will cut costs and make it easier to transport the spent fuel for storage outside Minnesota.

The Minneapolis-based utility is asking state regulators for permission to use a different type of storage cask, as long as the design is approved by the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The casks used to store waste at Prairie Island are a bolted metal design known as TN-40, chosen in 1989. Xcel’s director of nuclear regulatory policy, Pam Gorman Prochaska, says Prairie Island is the last plant still using that kind of cask.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Eau Claire’s first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White
Fire
Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township
Fire crews reached him with their fire tower and brought him to safety.
SUB-ZERO SAVE: Duluth man rescued from 4th-floor balcony

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (01/03/22)
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz takes off his University of...
Walz expects COVID-19 case spike as Minnesota schools reopen
Chandler Halderson appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing.
Jury selection begins in trial of Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents
Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after threat Monday