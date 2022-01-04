1 man hurt after Amish logging incident in Vernon County

Town of Clinton, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is hurt after an Amish logging incident in Vernon County Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a logging incident in the Town of Clinton, Monday at 3:30 p.m., occurring on a private property near the intersection of Country Road D and McDaniel Road.

Authorities say 41-year-old Alvin Miller of rural Cashton was cutting down a tree when part of the tree fell and hit his upper body. He had been logging with two other Amish. One person went for help, while the other stayed with Miller.

Due to terrain and snow, emergency responders used 4-wheel drive trucks along with UTV’S to rescue Miller. Gundersen Air was sent to the scene. Healthcare staff then stabilized Miller, who was later taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Authorities say a full recovery is expected.

Authorities say County Road D at the intersection of McDaniel Road was closed for approximately half an hour for rescue efforts.

The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Lafarge EMS, Cashton Fire and 1st Responders, Westby 1st Responders, and Gundersen Air.

