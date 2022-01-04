Advertisement

3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin

Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung
Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people have been sentenced for bringing more than 20 pounds of meth to Wood County.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Darryl Mathews, 39 of Sturtevant, Dawn Jung, 28 of Wisconsin Rapids and Arnold Ksionek, 55 also of Wisconsin Rapids were convicted of importing meth from Arizona to Wisconsin over a nine-month period, beginning in March of 2018.

Mathews was sentenced to a total of 9 years in prison and 8 years of extended supervision. Jung was sentenced to a total of 9 years of initial confinement and 7 years of extended supervision. Ksionek was sentenced to 6 years prison and 5 years of extended supervision.

“Meth is a dangerous and highly addictive drug that destroys lives,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors whose work ensured that the defendants were convicted and sentenced for these serious crimes.”

The investigation was led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They were assisted by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, North Central HIDTA, and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

